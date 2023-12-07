BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $93.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.67.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

