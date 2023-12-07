Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,400 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $155,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $773,292,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $209.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.76 and its 200-day moving average is $211.36. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

