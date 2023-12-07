Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,466 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Lamb Weston worth $128,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

