Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 35,145 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of VMware worth $164,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in VMware by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in VMware by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in VMware by 0.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VMware by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.62. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $181.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

