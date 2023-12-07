Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,376,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,420 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $136,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.