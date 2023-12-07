Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 116,034 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,821,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,034 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 7.51% of Arcos Dorados worth $162,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 505,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 25,074 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 50,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 6.1% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

ARCO opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

