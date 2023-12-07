Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 79,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 389,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

