Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,042,843 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042,843 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Datadog worth $174,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 169.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Datadog by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.0% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $12,235,611.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $35,069,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,069,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $240,039.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 176,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,463,589.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,085 shares of company stock worth $54,582,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.74. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of -952.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

