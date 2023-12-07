Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 85,195 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $173,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $87.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

