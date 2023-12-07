Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $114,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

