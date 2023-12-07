Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Trading Down 1.8%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.65. 245,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 357,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

