Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Research Coverage Started at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $82,379.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 382,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,098 shares of company stock worth $785,410 in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

