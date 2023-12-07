Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Medpace worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 142,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after buying an additional 98,456 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total transaction of $9,352,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,856,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,975,918.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total transaction of $9,352,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,856,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,975,918.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,072 shares of company stock valued at $137,721,097. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $278.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $287.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.10.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

