Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Bruker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.9% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 591,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,923,000 after buying an additional 68,009 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million. Research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.