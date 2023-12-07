Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,791 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Saia worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

SAIA stock opened at $390.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.79. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $204.02 and a one year high of $443.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.11.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

