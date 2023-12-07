Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Mattel worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 16,991.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,037,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $60,820,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 223.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,133,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,020 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at $44,990,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $20,704,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

