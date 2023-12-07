UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $13.86 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,858,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.12% of Okta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Okta by 365.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.24. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

