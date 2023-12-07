UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 168,533 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,560,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Ormat Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,247,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $731,660,000 after acquiring an additional 565,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORA. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ORA opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.50. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

About Ormat Technologies

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.