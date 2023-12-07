UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s by 12.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO opened at $373.43 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $378.18. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.52.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

