UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 29,824 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,435,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Cooper Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,678,610,000 after purchasing an additional 152,712 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $600,164,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.30.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

COO stock opened at $342.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.47. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.74 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

