UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 259,147 Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 259,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,100,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.52% of Akero Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares during the period.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $84,671.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,206,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $240,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $84,671.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,206,639.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 20.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.