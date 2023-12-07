119,497 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 70.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 29,954.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $2,183,763.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $2,183,763.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,500 and sold 520,874 shares valued at $54,390,110. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $107.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $112.41.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

