UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $113.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

