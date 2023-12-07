PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Trading Up 0.1%

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $34.01. Approximately 13,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 13,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYL. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 121.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 760,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,108,000. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 135,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,400,000.

About PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

