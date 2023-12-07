iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.83. Approximately 102,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 117,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $479.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 133.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

