Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Down 0.7%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,288.00 and last traded at $1,288.00. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,297.00.

Partners Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,162.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,075.09.

Partners Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.