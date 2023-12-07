Reviewing Lendway (LDWY) & Its Competitors

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lendway to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lendway and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A Lendway Competitors 358 1742 2868 41 2.52

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 41.48%. Given Lendway’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lendway has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $18.80 million $10.05 million 4.24 Lendway Competitors $1.50 billion $63.12 million 297.23

This table compares Lendway and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lendway’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lendway. Lendway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lendway has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lendway and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15% Lendway Competitors -14.23% -822.63% -1.77%

Summary

Lendway competitors beat Lendway on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Lendway Company Profile

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

