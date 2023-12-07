Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Stock Price Up 3%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRAG
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Stock Performance
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is CVS stock ready for a rebound?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 cheap stocks that insiders are buying
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Diamondback Energy: 7x earnings is an energy diamond in the rough
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.