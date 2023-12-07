PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.387 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

PNM Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PNM opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PNM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNM

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in PNM Resources by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PNM Resources by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.