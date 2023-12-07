Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €22.02 ($23.93) and last traded at €22.25 ($24.18). 1,175,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.33 ($24.27).

Zalando Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.46. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

