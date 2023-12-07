BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Up 2%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $196.51 and last traded at $193.60. Approximately 1,583,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,344,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.85.
BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is CVS stock ready for a rebound?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 cheap stocks that insiders are buying
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Diamondback Energy: 7x earnings is an energy diamond in the rough
Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.