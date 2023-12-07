BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Up 2%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $196.51 and last traded at $193.60. Approximately 1,583,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,344,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.85.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

