Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Trading 4.2% Higher

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.48. 22,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 88,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.