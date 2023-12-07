Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Shares Down 7%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) shares fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.12. 236,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 179,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Separately, Citigroup lowered Pilbara Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.
Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
