TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38.53 ($0.49). Approximately 23,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 179,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.49).

TPXimpact Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43. The company has a market cap of £40.09 million, a P/E ratio of -157.41 and a beta of 2.09.

TPXimpact Company Profile

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

