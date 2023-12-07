Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.78 and last traded at $139.78. 2,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,394% from the average session volume of 168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Acciona from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Acciona from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Acciona alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Acciona

Acciona Stock Performance

Acciona Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.54.

(Get Free Report)

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.