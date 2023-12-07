Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Plans $0.15 Semi-Annual Dividend

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Colliers International Group has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Colliers International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $129.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

