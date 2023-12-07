Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Trading Up 0.9%

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 100.51 ($1.27). Approximately 204,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 233,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.60 ($1.26).

Augmentum Fintech Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.94. The stock has a market cap of £172.50 million and a PE ratio of 3,400.00.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

