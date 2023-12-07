Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Shares Down 0%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.81. 44,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 31,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAF. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

