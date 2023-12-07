Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on December 26th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Presidio Property Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

