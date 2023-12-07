Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Shares Down 0.2%

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.80. 85,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 74,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $510.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

Get Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.