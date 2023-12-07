Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) were up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 284,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 115,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01.

About Copper Mountain Mining

(Get Free Report)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.