Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$31.27 and last traded at C$31.24. 85,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 90,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.21.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Trading Down 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.30.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.
