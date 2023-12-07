Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.21. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 391.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

