Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

CERE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CERE opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.37. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc purchased 5,480,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc purchased 5,480,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 876,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $19,999,990.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,794,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,231,121.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,623,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,693,000 after acquiring an additional 129,355 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 54.9% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,088,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after acquiring an additional 861,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,832,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,766 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,804,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

