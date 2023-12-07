Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

