Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.47 Per Share

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $30.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

DE opened at $365.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.73. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

