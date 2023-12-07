Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS.

NYSE:PHR opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $987.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $66,227.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 118,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $37,140.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,295.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $66,227.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 118,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $567,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

