BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $1,790,888.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,866,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,061,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,327,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,858,446 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

