BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $16.10.
In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $1,790,888.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,866,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,061,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,327,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,858,446 in the last quarter.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
