Analyzing TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TerrAscend and Limoneira’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $247.83 million 1.79 -$329.91 million N/A N/A Limoneira $184.60 million 1.86 -$240,000.00 $0.51 37.51

Limoneira has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TerrAscend.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

TerrAscend has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limoneira has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TerrAscend and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -21.36% -16.01% -6.72% Limoneira 5.73% -5.49% -3.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TerrAscend and Limoneira, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 0 1 0 3.00 Limoneira 0 0 2 0 3.00

Limoneira has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.13%. Given Limoneira’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Limoneira is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Limoneira shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Limoneira beats TerrAscend on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 5,600 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 900 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,000 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 1,000 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in the organic recycling operations; and development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados, oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops to third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

