Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) versus BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS) Financial Survey

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) and BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of BYTE Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of BYTE Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nutanix and BYTE Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 2 10 0 2.83 BYTE Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Nutanix currently has a consensus price target of $49.45, suggesting a potential upside of 10.51%. Given Nutanix’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than BYTE Acquisition.

This table compares Nutanix and BYTE Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.86 billion 5.76 -$254.56 million ($0.79) -56.65 BYTE Acquisition N/A N/A $10.63 million N/A N/A

BYTE Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and BYTE Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -9.33% N/A -4.26% BYTE Acquisition N/A -21.05% -0.19%

Summary

Nutanix beats BYTE Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters. It also provides Nutanix Cloud Management that provides management, capacity planning, operational analytics, automated remediation, self-service, and one-click administration; cloud governance; and automation services that streamline application lifecycle management, provide self-service for infrastructure and applications, and deliver multicloud orchestration. In addition, the company offers Nutanix Files, an enterprise-grade network file system and server message block files services; Nutanix Objects, a S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Data Lens, a data security governance solution; and Nutanix database service that provides automated database management to simplify database administration and to manage database copies. Further, it provides product support, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. Nutanix, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics. BYTE Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. BYTE Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Byte Holdings LP.

